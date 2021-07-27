Analysts Issue Forecasts for Southwestern Energy’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SWN. Johnson Rice downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $492,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925,663 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,215,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 163.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,993,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,506 shares in the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 209.5% in the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 3,915,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 283.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,427,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,546 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $215,279.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

