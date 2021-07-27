Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/22/2021 – Texas Capital Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $77.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Texas Capital Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Texas Capital Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $73.00.

7/8/2021 – Texas Capital Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $62.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.73. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $93.26.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares Inc alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $7,616,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,245.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,350,000 after purchasing an additional 242,383 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $7,293,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $6,017,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $15,763,000.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.