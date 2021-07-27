Analysts Set Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target at $58.11

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.11.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Argus upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 725.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

LNT stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,254. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.44.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

