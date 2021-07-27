Analysts Set Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Price Target at $7.06

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.18.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $493.95 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 33.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.