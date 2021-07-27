Analysts Set Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Target Price at $97.20

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG opened at $78.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.77. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $102.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

