Analysts Set DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Target Price at $3.96

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.96.

DRTT has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares cut DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.30 target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, major shareholder Lp 22Nw purchased 22,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,773.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Kraus sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $53,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,802 shares in the company, valued at $243,409.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 512,285 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,295. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRTT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 29,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,786. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $4.71.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $29.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. Research analysts predict that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

