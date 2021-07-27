Analysts Set Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Target Price at C$30.25

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.25.

Several research analysts have commented on H shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Hydro One stock opened at C$30.27 on Friday. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$26.38 and a 1 year high of C$31.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$30.47.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.2663 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

