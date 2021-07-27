Analysts Set Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Price Target at $23.50

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBH. Oppenheimer raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

SBH stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.31. The company had a trading volume of 24,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,956. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 401.89% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $363,791.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the first quarter valued at $843,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 8.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,385,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,025,000 after buying an additional 185,945 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

