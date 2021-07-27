Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for S&P Global (SPGI)

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/15/2021 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $435.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $460.00 to $476.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – S&P Global is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2021 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $410.00 to $443.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $446.00 to $467.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $446.00 to $460.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $435.00 to $446.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $413.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $398.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $99.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $422.70.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in S&P Global by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

