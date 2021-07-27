Analyzing BCE (NYSE:BCE) and Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)

BCE (NYSE:BCE) and Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get BCE alerts:

44.0% of BCE shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of BCE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BCE and Telenor ASA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCE $17.08 billion 2.61 $1.97 billion $2.25 21.92 Telenor ASA $13.10 billion 1.86 $1.85 billion $1.16 15.00

BCE has higher revenue and earnings than Telenor ASA. Telenor ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BCE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

BCE pays an annual dividend of $2.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Telenor ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. BCE pays out 128.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Telenor ASA pays out 83.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BCE has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. BCE is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BCE and Telenor ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCE 0 6 3 0 2.33 Telenor ASA 0 8 2 0 2.20

BCE presently has a consensus price target of $60.17, suggesting a potential upside of 22.02%. Given BCE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BCE is more favorable than Telenor ASA.

Profitability

This table compares BCE and Telenor ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCE 11.23% 16.21% 4.58% Telenor ASA 8.64% 25.74% 4.14%

Volatility & Risk

BCE has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telenor ASA has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BCE beats Telenor ASA on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BCE

BCE Inc., a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services. The Bell Wireline segment provides data, including Internet access and Internet protocol television; and local telephone, long distance, satellite TV service, and connectivity, as well as other communications services and products. This segment also buys and sells local telephone, long distance, data, and other services from or to resellers, and other carriers. The Bell Media segment provides conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, and streaming services; and digital media, radio broadcasting, out-of-home advertising services. It owns and operates approximately 35 conventional TV stations; 27 specialty and four Pay TV channels; 3 direct-to-consumer streaming services; 109 licensed radio stations; and websites. The company was formerly known as Bell Canada Enterprises Inc. BCE Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed line services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, terrestrial radio, and TV transmission. The company also provides machine-to-machine communication, as well as internet based services and financial services. Telenor ASA was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.