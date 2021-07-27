Analyzing RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) & Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) and RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Cabot Oil & Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. RWE Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cabot Oil & Gas pays out 102.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RWE Aktiengesellschaft pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cabot Oil & Gas has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Cabot Oil & Gas is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Cabot Oil & Gas and RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Oil & Gas $1.47 billion 4.41 $200.53 million $0.43 37.63 RWE Aktiengesellschaft $15.64 billion 1.39 $1.14 billion $2.17 16.26

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Cabot Oil & Gas. RWE Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabot Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cabot Oil & Gas and RWE Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Oil & Gas 2 10 3 0 2.07 RWE Aktiengesellschaft 1 2 9 0 2.67

Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.61%. Given Cabot Oil & Gas’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cabot Oil & Gas is more favorable than RWE Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares Cabot Oil & Gas and RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Oil & Gas 19.67% 12.58% 6.15% RWE Aktiengesellschaft 8.25% 0.13% 0.04%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Cabot Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas beats RWE Aktiengesellschaft on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 13,672 billion cubic feet of gas; and 15 thousand barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity. It also trades in energy commodities; and operates gas storage facilities. The company serves commercial, industrial, and corporate customers. RWE Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

