Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) versus Mendocino Brewing (OTCMKTS:MENB) Head-To-Head Comparison

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) and Mendocino Brewing (OTCMKTS:MENB) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and Mendocino Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV 8.82% 15.44% 5.01% Mendocino Brewing N/A N/A N/A

3.6% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 82.4% of Mendocino Brewing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and Mendocino Brewing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV 1 11 8 0 2.35 Mendocino Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus price target of $89.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.97%. Given Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is more favorable than Mendocino Brewing.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and Mendocino Brewing’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $46.88 billion 2.97 $1.41 billion $1.91 36.13 Mendocino Brewing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has higher revenue and earnings than Mendocino Brewing.

Volatility and Risk

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mendocino Brewing has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV beats Mendocino Brewing on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies. The company was founded on August 2, 1977 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

Mendocino Brewing Company Profile

Mendocino Brewing Co., Inc. engages in brewing, production, and sale of beer and malt beverages. It operates through the Brewing Operations, Tavern and Tasting Room Operations in the U.S.; and Canada and the Distributor Operations in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Finland, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Laybourn, Norman Franks and John Scahill in 1983 and is headquartered in Ukiah, CA.

