Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) CEO Acquires $21,400.00 in Stock

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) CEO Amit Kumar bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $21,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ANIX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.49. 3,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,269. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $134.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

