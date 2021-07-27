Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)’s share price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. 14,305 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,021,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

AM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jonestrading lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 40.16%. The business had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 256,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 27,013 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,534 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 280,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,452 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,913,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 25,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

