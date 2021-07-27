Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.00. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. TD Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

Antero Resources stock opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.71. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $15.54.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Antero Resources’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

