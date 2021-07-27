AntiMatter (MATTER) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.53 Million

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 27th. One AntiMatter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000329 BTC on major exchanges. AntiMatter has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $581,095.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded up 48.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AntiMatter

AntiMatter (CRYPTO:MATTER) is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,160,610 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

