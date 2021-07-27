Anyswap One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.59 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 27th. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.69 or 0.00004481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market cap of $31.44 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 36.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00037143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00107359 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00130269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,631.04 or 0.99980563 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.51 or 0.00824986 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

