Aperture Investors LLC Has $6.87 Million Stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Aperture Investors LLC decreased its stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 54,492 shares during the quarter. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $6,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 385.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the first quarter worth about $318,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.22. 118,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,911. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.19. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $44.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.36.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $211.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.19 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET).

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.