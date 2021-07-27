Aperture Investors LLC Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,779 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 732.1% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,066 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.43.

The Boeing stock traded down $4.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.33. The stock had a trading volume of 346,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,186,398. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.99. The firm has a market cap of $129.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

