Aperture Investors LLC Makes New Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth approximately $944,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at about $6,809,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.3% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.24. 122,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,086,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.56. The company has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

In related news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

