Aperture Investors LLC Sells 18,759 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Aperture Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 29.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,759 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,138,333,000 after buying an additional 645,355 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Owens Corning by 122.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,537,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,261 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,165,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,415,000 after purchasing an additional 59,141 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $196,186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 35.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,668,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,690,000 after buying an additional 436,899 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OC traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.05. 8,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,364. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a one year low of $59.14 and a one year high of $109.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.47.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

