Aperture Investors LLC Sells 62,865 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Aperture Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,865 shares during the quarter. Ashland Global accounts for approximately 2.0% of Aperture Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Aperture Investors LLC owned about 0.24% of Ashland Global worth $12,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 34,682.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,519,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,276 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 212.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,152,000 after purchasing an additional 812,760 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth about $48,908,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter worth about $40,431,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter worth about $30,748,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ASH shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.56.

Shares of ASH stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.22. 4,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,928. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.58. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $95.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

