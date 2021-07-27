Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 74.34% and a return on equity of 9.15%.

Shares of ARI stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.43. 22,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,086. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 80.75 and a quick ratio of 80.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $221,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,861.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $483,462.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,776 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

