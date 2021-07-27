Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Cut by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,121 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.8% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.17.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $148.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.43. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

