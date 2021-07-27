Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $171.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apple is benefiting from continued momentum in the Services segment, driven by App Store, Cloud Services, Music, advertising and AppleCare. Apple’s near-term prospects are bright, driven by new iPhones that support 5G, revamped iPad and Mac line-up of devices, healthcare-focused Apple Watch, and an expanding App Store ecosystem. Apple’s ability to attract small developers has been a key catalyst. Moreover, Apple devices continue to gain traction among enterprises. Apple’s focus on user privacy, as reflected by its latest iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and watchOS 8 updates, is a game changer. However, Apple refrained from providing any guidance due to uncertainties triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, increasing scrutiny and legal woes over App Store are headwinds. Shares have underperformed the S&P 500 year to date.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.17.

Shares of AAPL opened at $148.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 65,107 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 42,987 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,952 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,743,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Apple by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 58,918 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in Apple by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 122,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

