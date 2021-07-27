AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 28,386 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 65.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,386 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP J Edward Clary sold 2,486 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $119,328.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 7.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.54. The stock has a market cap of $700.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.65. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $52.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $236.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

