AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133,987 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of The Manitowoc worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the first quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the first quarter worth $35,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the first quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 57.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $797.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.90. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.96.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.38 million. Equities research analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, raised their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

