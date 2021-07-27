AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 75.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 228,993 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in NCR by 44.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in NCR by 2.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in NCR by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 6.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of NCR by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.37 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.47. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

