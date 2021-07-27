AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Methode Electronics worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $2,144,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the first quarter valued at $3,484,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,092,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,849,000 after purchasing an additional 39,107 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,382,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $49,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,885.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $456,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,920 shares in the company, valued at $21,151,353.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,968 shares of company stock worth $2,369,817. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MEI opened at $46.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.29. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.72%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 target price on Methode Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

