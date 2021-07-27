AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 36,757 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,757 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of A10 Networks worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,286,000 after purchasing an additional 118,469 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,300,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,108,000 after acquiring an additional 679,447 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,804,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after acquiring an additional 244,146 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $14,501,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 357.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,424,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,505 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

ATEN opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.58 million, a P/E ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $54.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.73 million. On average, analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.