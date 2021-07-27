Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.43.

AQST stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 3.59.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 418.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

