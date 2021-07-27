Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 86.52%. On average, analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of ABR stock opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 22.03, a current ratio of 22.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.10. Arbor Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $19.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arbor Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.