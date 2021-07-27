Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.34.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $7.70 target price on Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Ardelyx from $6.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ardelyx by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ardelyx by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ardelyx by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Ardelyx by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 672,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARDX stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $1.61. 24,434,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,690,011. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $158.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.85.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 78.63% and a negative net margin of 812.17%. The business had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

