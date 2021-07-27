Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Acquires New Position in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,874,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACON S2 Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $589,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ACON S2 Acquisition by 226.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACON S2 Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition by 89.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 106,875 shares during the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STWO remained flat at $$9.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 14,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,402. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90. ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $11.44.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

