Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Invests $5.16 Million in Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 523,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned about 3.64% of Motion Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOTN. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $658,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $985,000. Institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motion Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.94 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,805. Motion Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $11.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94.

Motion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intends to focus on the vehicle industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software and cloud solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and mobile asset management applications.

