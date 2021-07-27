Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Invests $8.53 Million in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,531,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,647,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,197,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,162,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,703,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,872,000.

HIIIU stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 78,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,149. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

