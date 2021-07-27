Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Makes New $6.36 Million Investment in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 638,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,362,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSEVU traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,426. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

