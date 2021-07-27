Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Makes New Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 410,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,880,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,928,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth approximately $11,399,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,389,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,192,000.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VI alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFVIU traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,195. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.72.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFVIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.