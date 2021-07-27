Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Makes New Investment in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSTRU)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSTRU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $742,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. 7,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,271. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

