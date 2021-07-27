Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Purchases New Stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,994,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,108,000. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition makes up about 3.0% of Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $20,100,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,176,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $21,707,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $764,000.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $10.10. 9,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,250. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.06. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

