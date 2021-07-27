Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Sells 49,311 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lowered its stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 49,311 shares during the period. California Resources accounts for approximately 1.3% of Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in California Resources were worth $13,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get California Resources alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 596,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total transaction of $17,111,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.45 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,432.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,876,452 shares of company stock valued at $154,659,860.

NYSE:CRC traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,941. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.74.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.