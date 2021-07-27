Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Takes Position in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 321,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,890,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $9,714,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $8,407,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $8,347,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $6,036,000.

Shares of NRACU remained flat at $$9.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,067. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.97.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

