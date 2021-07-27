Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Shares Up 23.9%

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB) shot up 23.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 137 ($1.79). 12,469,522 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 14,640,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.60 ($1.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of £523.01 million and a PE ratio of 342.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 129.91.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile (LON:ARB)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.