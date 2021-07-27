Argus Lowers AT&T (NYSE:T) to Hold

AT&T (NYSE:T) was downgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Shares of T stock opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.91. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Bank increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 23,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 158,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in AT&T by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 120,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 22,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,007,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,108,000 after purchasing an additional 310,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

