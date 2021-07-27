Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) PT Raised to C$7.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS AZMCF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.74. The company had a trading volume of 12,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,918. Arizona Metals has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

