ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Acquired by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 958.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 137.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,469,000 after acquiring an additional 774,749 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,998,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,916,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 238.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 390,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,979,000 after acquiring an additional 275,367 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,244,000.

ARKF opened at $52.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.25. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $64.49.

