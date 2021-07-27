Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Armstrong World Industries updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.200-$4.400 EPS.

AWI stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.33. 5,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,787. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $110.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.70.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

