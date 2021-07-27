Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 61,050 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) by 159.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,050 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.62% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 76.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 224,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 97,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director Maxine Clark sold 26,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $462,861.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Carrara sold 2,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $32,120.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $517,122. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBW opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.58 million, a P/E ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.13. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $91.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

