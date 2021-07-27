Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 53,105 Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.27% of Spartacus Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 809,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 286,800 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 530,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 67,108 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,853,000. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition by 4.5% in the first quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 417,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 17,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,018,000. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Spartacus Acquisition stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

