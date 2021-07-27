Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $552,000 Stock Position in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) by 39.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,011 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in BGSF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGSF. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BGSF during the first quarter valued at about $7,451,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BGSF during the first quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BGSF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 95,366 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of BGSF by 18.1% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 538,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 82,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BGSF by 233.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 85,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 59,567 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGSF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other BGSF news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. bought 10,528 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $128,020.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,984.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BGSF, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.17.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.19 million. BGSF had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 0.25%. As a group, analysts expect that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. BGSF’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

